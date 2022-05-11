American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain 3.22% so far this year. What now?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] loss -1.54% or -0.92 points to close at $58.69 with a heavy trading volume of 6446655 shares. The company report on May 4, 2022 that AIG Recognized among Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc for Fifth Consecutive Year.

Leading Assessment of Diversity Management in Corporate America Elevated AIG’s Rank Every Year Since 2018.

For the fifth consecutive year, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) has been named one of DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity, the leading assessment of diversity management in corporate America. AIG has elevated its rank every year since first reaching the Top 50 in 2018 and improved from 37th to 32nd place in 2022.

It opened the trading session at $60.23, the shares rose to $61.45 and dropped to $57.6175, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIG points out that the company has recorded -0.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, AIG reached to a volume of 6446655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $69.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.20.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.84 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.92, while it was recorded at 61.32 for the last single week of trading, and 57.66 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 30.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $44,483 million, or 94.30% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,591,144, which is approximately -2.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 76,999,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.41 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -4.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 30,687,279 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 47,151,654 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 668,398,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 746,237,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,475,006 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,544,986 shares during the same period.