American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] is 12.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Campus Communities Inc. [NYSE: ACC] gained 0.26% or 0.17 points to close at $64.55 with a heavy trading volume of 6006416 shares. The company report on April 25, 2022 that American Campus Communities, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) today announced the following financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $64.57, the shares rose to $64.59 and dropped to $64.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACC points out that the company has recorded 18.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, ACC reached to a volume of 6006416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACC shares is $63.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for American Campus Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $56 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for American Campus Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ACC stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACC shares from 48 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Campus Communities Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACC in the course of the last twelve months was 110.99.

Trading performance analysis for ACC stock

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, ACC shares gained by 12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.34 for American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.53, while it was recorded at 64.66 for the last single week of trading, and 53.69 for the last 200 days.

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.13 and a Gross Margin at +21.92. American Campus Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Campus Communities Inc. go to 32.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]

There are presently around $8,744 million, or 96.18% of ACC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,093,052, which is approximately 0.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,179,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in ACC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $468.52 million in ACC stock with ownership of nearly -3.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Campus Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in American Campus Communities Inc. [NYSE:ACC] by around 10,648,474 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 12,995,182 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 112,176,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,819,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,756,610 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,357,848 shares during the same period.