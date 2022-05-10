why XP Inc. [XP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.63

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] slipped around -1.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.93 at the close of the session, down -6.01%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that XP Inc. Reports 1Q22 Financial Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

XP Inc. stock is now -34.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XP Stock saw the intraday high of $20.16 and lowest of $18.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.08, which means current price is +2.49% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 9219838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XP Inc. [XP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $42.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. On May 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XP shares from 40 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has XP stock performed recently?

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.65. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -38.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.67 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.69, while it was recorded at 21.18 for the last single week of trading, and 34.56 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.78 and a Gross Margin at +70.67. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06.

Earnings analysis for XP Inc. [XP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 18.90%.

Insider trade positions for XP Inc. [XP]

There are presently around $4,736 million, or 62.20% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 48,867,650, which is approximately 5.768% of the company’s market cap and around 68.06% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,694,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.03 million in XP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $305.0 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -4.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 75,481,194 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 34,100,326 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 140,583,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,164,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,010,979 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 12,601,878 shares during the same period.