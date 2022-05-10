why Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $172.46

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] loss -8.06% on the last trading session, reaching $77.13 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Upstart Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022. Upstart will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. An earnings presentation and link to the webcast are available at ir.upstart.com.

“Upstart just delivered our seventh consecutive profitable quarter and our fourth straight quarter with triple-digit year-on-year revenue growth,” said Dave Girouard co-founder and CEO of Upstart. “While this year is shaping up to be a challenging one for the economy, we know the drill and are confident that we can navigate whatever 2022 and beyond might hold.”.

Upstart Holdings Inc. represents 82.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.93 billion with the latest information. UPST stock price has been found in the range of $76.23 to $85.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.73M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 14825948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $172.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 8.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPST in the course of the last twelve months was 43.31.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -19.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.43 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.36, while it was recorded at 85.82 for the last single week of trading, and 180.52 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $3,402 million, or 47.20% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 9,690,630, which is approximately 127.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,981,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.23 million in UPST stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $308.52 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -67.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 16,344,614 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 15,285,466 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 12,480,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,110,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,313,358 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 4,697,753 shares during the same period.