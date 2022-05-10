why The Gap Inc. [GPS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.54

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] loss -1.42% on the last trading session, reaching $12.51 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Gap Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 26.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results by press release on May 26, 2022 at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a summary of Gap Inc.’s first quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Gap Inc. represents 373.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.69 billion with the latest information. GPS stock price has been found in the range of $12.385 to $12.975.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.17M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 11257301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $15.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $13, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on GPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

Trading performance analysis for GPS stock

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.44 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.89, while it was recorded at 12.93 for the last single week of trading, and 19.76 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +39.90. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 17.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $2,743 million, or 63.30% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 35,092,225, which is approximately 2.666% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,695,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.45 million in GPS stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $310.79 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 5.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 35,097,176 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 37,274,573 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 143,815,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,187,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,929,000 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 19,137,948 shares during the same period.