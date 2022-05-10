why Morgan Stanley [MS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $107.32

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] slipped around -3.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $81.15 at the close of the session, down -3.66%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment and Esports Trade Association Launch Inaugural Esports Business Symposium to Unite Key Industry Stakeholders.

The virtual B2B conference will engage premiere esports industry talent, experts, business executives, brands and more for a deep dive into the multi-faceted, rapidly-growing global phenomenon of esports.

Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE) and The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) announced today the launch of their inaugural Esports Business Symposium. The virtual experience will feature a series of programs and conversations spanning myriad themes at the forefront of gaming and esports. It will begin on Thursday, May 19, 2022, kicking off promptly at 11 a.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley stock is now -17.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $83.2361 and lowest of $80.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 109.73, which means current price is +1.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.58M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 10967821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $115, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 77.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 230.89.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.31 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.91, while it was recorded at 84.26 for the last single week of trading, and 97.15 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.55%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $125,866 million, or 65.10% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 130,520,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.99 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.93 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

856 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 49,047,006 shares. Additionally, 730 investors decreased positions by around 87,925,104 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 1,357,338,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,494,311,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,271,420 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 10,690,314 shares during the same period.