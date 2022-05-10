why Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.53

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.60%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Hispanic Federation and Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo Announce New Partnership to Advance Digital Equity Among Latino Communities Nationwide.

$635K in total grants will be distributed to 20 organizations to support digital skills training and prepare thousands of Latinos for the workforce of tomorrow.

Today, the Hispanic Federation (HF), in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, announced the launch of the Latino Digital Equity Centers Initiative to strengthen workforce development and digital training programs in the Latino community. This will help increase digital equity for thousands of Latinos, who make up 14% of the workforce yet represent 35% of workers with no digital skills.

Over the last 12 months, CMCSA stock dropped by -31.17%. The one-year Comcast Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.24. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $180.90 billion, with 4.51 billion shares outstanding and 4.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.63M shares, CMCSA stock reached a trading volume of 36592628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $56.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -16.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.76 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.88, while it was recorded at 40.56 for the last single week of trading, and 51.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 13.48%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $151,805 million, or 86.20% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 396,613,344, which is approximately 0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 312,385,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.5 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.65 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,260 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 153,599,862 shares. Additionally, 1,026 investors decreased positions by around 194,235,447 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 3,447,287,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,795,122,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,947,801 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 25,997,737 shares during the same period.