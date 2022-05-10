Wedbush lifts Matterport Inc. [MTTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] loss -16.27% or -0.81 points to close at $4.17 with a heavy trading volume of 12151336 shares. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Trinity Capital Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (“Trinity Capital” or the “Company”), a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to venture capital backed growth stage companies, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $4.78, the shares rose to $4.87 and dropped to $4.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTTR points out that the company has recorded -81.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 14.2% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.89M shares, MTTR reached to a volume of 12151336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Matterport Inc. [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $11.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for MTTR stock

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.07. With this latest performance, MTTR shares dropped by -43.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.37 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.04, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 15.15 for the last 200 days.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matterport Inc. [MTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.92 and a Gross Margin at +53.22. Matterport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -304.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.44.

Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Matterport Inc. [MTTR]

There are presently around $331 million, or 35.80% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: DCM INTERNATIONAL VI, LTD. with ownership of 19,858,056, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; QUALCOMM INC/DE, holding 11,325,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.23 million in MTTR stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $31.27 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matterport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 49,670,989 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 11,582,807 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 18,162,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,416,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,393,763 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 9,338,306 shares during the same period.