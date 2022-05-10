Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] slipped around -1.58 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.85 at the close of the session, down -7.04%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that PEABODY REPORTS RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $119.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $80.1 million, or $0.81 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Peabody’s first quarter 2022 results included a $301.0 million charge for unrealized mark-to-market losses related to its coal hedging activities and a $23.5 million net loss on early debt extinguishment. Peabody had Adjusted EBITDA1 of $327.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $61.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue from coal sales increased 58 percent to $1,039 million compared to the prior year quarter, as higher realized prices were partially offset by lower volumes.

“In the first quarter, we set the stage for the remainder of the year, addressing challenges to delivering projected volumes and costs across the platform and continued to strengthen our balance sheet while expanding the value offering we provide our customers and increasing our sold coal position,” said Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech. “Strong global market dynamics persist for our products, driving prices to unprecedented levels globally. With projected increased sales, we remain poised to deliver a strong 2022.”.

Peabody Energy Corporation stock is now 107.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTU Stock saw the intraday high of $21.40 and lowest of $20.025 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.29, which means current price is +112.11% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.46M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 8113976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97.

How has BTU stock performed recently?

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -23.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 252.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.39, while it was recorded at 21.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.92 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

There are presently around $2,138 million, or 70.30% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately -4.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,116,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.91 million in BTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $137.47 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 13.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 18,274,298 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 12,552,748 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 64,493,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,320,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,487,622 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,764,638 shares during the same period.