Wall Street Analyst Initiated QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. What else is Wall St. saying

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] loss -12.95% on the last trading session, reaching $12.71 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2022 that QuantumScape Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which ended March 31.

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website. It details first-quarter results and provides a business update.

QuantumScape Corporation represents 429.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.68 billion with the latest information. QS stock price has been found in the range of $12.67 to $14.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 10216357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $21.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

Trading performance analysis for QS stock

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.16. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -32.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.34 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.75, while it was recorded at 14.96 for the last single week of trading, and 21.65 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 48.60 and a Current Ratio set at 48.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $1,517 million, or 36.10% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 17,866,380, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,319,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.87 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $129.65 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 13.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 34,870,277 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 12,155,947 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 56,909,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,935,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,767,521 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,514,288 shares during the same period.