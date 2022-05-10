Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV]. What else is Wall St. saying

ServiceSource International Inc. [NASDAQ: SREV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.57%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that ServiceSource International, Inc. to be Acquired by Concentrix Corporation in All-Cash Transaction.

Transaction Combines Highly Complementary Customer Experience (CX) Solutions Businesses.

Unifies Best-in-Class Digitally-Enabled Capabilities to Support the Entire Customer Journey for B2B and B2C Clients.

Over the last 12 months, SREV stock rose by 3.96%. The average equity rating for SREV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.19 million, with 99.09 million shares outstanding and 97.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.46K shares, SREV stock reached a trading volume of 20138831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for ServiceSource International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2018, representing the official price target for ServiceSource International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceSource International Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SREV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

SREV Stock Performance Analysis:

ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.57. With this latest performance, SREV shares gained by 17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SREV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2261, while it was recorded at 1.1430 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2389 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ServiceSource International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.92 and a Gross Margin at +28.19. ServiceSource International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33.

ServiceSource International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SREV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SREV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceSource International Inc. go to 25.00%.

ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $95 million, or 73.50% of SREV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SREV stocks are: EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 20,302,801, which is approximately 3.836% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,857,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.24 million in SREV stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $11.92 million in SREV stock with ownership of nearly -1.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceSource International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceSource International Inc. [NASDAQ:SREV] by around 5,609,698 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 6,131,754 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 54,344,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,085,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SREV stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,868 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 4,503,203 shares during the same period.