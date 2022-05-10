Visa Inc. [V] Revenue clocked in at $26.94 billion, down -10.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] price plunged by -4.84 percent to reach at -$9.82. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Visa Canada Celebrates 2022 Grant Recipients as Optimism Grows Among Small Businesses.

Building on the success of the previous editions of the Visa Grant Program, Visa awards another 10 Canadian women entrepreneurs with $10,000 CAD each and business coaching to grow and expand their businesses.

Today, Visa Canada announced the 10 recipients of the third round of its She’s Next Grant Program in Canada. The She’s Next Grant Program supports women entrepreneurship, empowering growth and innovation, through a grant of $10,000 CAD and one-year of business coaching, in partnership with IFundWomen. Through the grant program and IFundWomen’s network of women-owned businesses and mentors, recipients will gain access to funding, coaching, and connections to help expand their businesses.

A sum of 10294448 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.07M shares. Visa Inc. shares reached a high of $200.75 and dropped to a low of $192.08 until finishing in the latest session at $193.00.

The one-year V stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.23.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $304 to $310. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $260 to $265, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on V stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 276 to 254.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 7.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 33.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.58 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.00, while it was recorded at 204.83 for the last single week of trading, and 219.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.66 and a Gross Margin at +76.05. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.82.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 26.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.46. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $558,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

V Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 18.14%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $315,855 million, or 96.70% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,761,460, which is approximately -0.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,031,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.17 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.12 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly 2.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,710 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 90,224,546 shares. Additionally, 1,382 investors decreased positions by around 108,408,666 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 1,358,683,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,557,316,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 240 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,722,186 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 9,831,016 shares during the same period.