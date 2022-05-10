VEON Ltd. [VEON] Is Currently -14.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] slipped around -0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.49 at the close of the session, down -14.07%. The company report on April 29, 2022 that VEON files Form 20-F for financial year 2021.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and digital services, today announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the “Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Form 20-F is also available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website www.veon.com.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F, including VEON’s complete audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, free of charge, by contacting VEON’s Investor Relations Department at ir@veon.com.

VEON Ltd. stock is now -71.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VEON Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5501 and lowest of $0.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.38, which means current price is +104.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 33.76M shares, VEON reached a trading volume of 8234826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VEON Ltd. [VEON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 1.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has VEON stock performed recently?

VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.69. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.67 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5536, while it was recorded at 0.5753 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5059 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for VEON Ltd. [VEON]

There are presently around $226 million, or 29.10% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 106,431,775, which is approximately 35.846% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 50,244,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.62 million in VEON stocks shares; and SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, currently with $24.6 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 154.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 86,722,861 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 47,031,215 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 327,969,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 461,723,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,961,679 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,253,264 shares during the same period.