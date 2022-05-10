The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] moved down -0.25: Why It’s Important

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] closed the trading session at $155.61 on 05/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $152.75, while the highest price level was $156.76. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Febreze Looks to the Stars to Create the CARstrology Collection.

Febreze Partners with Astrologist Aliza Kelly to make the most of every drive with a Febreze CAR zodiac-based collection.

Whether you’re zipping down the freeway or stuck in traffic, everyone’s a little happier behind the wheel when smelling a scent they love. Febreze has made that easy to find by looking to the stars, astrology that is, with the Febreze CARstrology Collection: 12 CAR scents perfectly paired to match each zodiac sign. Move over new-car smell, now you can match your car’s fragrance with your personality, just as the cosmos intended.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.87 percent and weekly performance of -1.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, PG reached to a volume of 8538851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $167.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $181 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $175, while Truist kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 67.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.04, while it was recorded at 155.93 for the last single week of trading, and 150.95 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.43 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.79.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.81. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $141,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 6.08%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $240,994 million, or 66.00% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 215,125,047, which is approximately 0.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 156,813,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.4 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.41 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 1.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,627 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 52,545,955 shares. Additionally, 1,337 investors decreased positions by around 56,560,159 shares, while 381 investors held positions by with 1,439,597,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,548,703,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 231 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,707,271 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,957,681 shares during the same period.