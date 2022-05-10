Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Is Currently -1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] traded at a low on 05/09/22, posting a -1.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $164.94. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Texas Instruments board declares second quarter 2022 quarterly dividend.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock, payable May 17, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 9, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7928832 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for TXN stock reached $154.67 billion, with 923.00 million shares outstanding and 920.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 7928832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $193.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $230 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $170, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TXN stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TXN shares from 190 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 5.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 63.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.51 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.24, while it was recorded at 170.29 for the last single week of trading, and 184.59 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $128,178 million, or 86.40% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,942,678, which is approximately 0.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,785,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.17 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.64 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 2.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,109 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 36,466,919 shares. Additionally, 774 investors decreased positions by around 35,827,745 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 704,823,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 777,117,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,935,023 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 2,961,400 shares during the same period.