TAL Education Group [TAL] fell -15.52% so far this year. What now?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] traded at a low on 05/09/22, posting a -9.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.32. The company report on April 29, 2022 that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2022.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8491291 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TAL Education Group stands at 6.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.77%.

The market cap for TAL stock reached $1.54 billion, with 646.37 million shares outstanding and 176.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.66M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 8491291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TAL Education Group [TAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $15.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $4.40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on TAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84.

How has TAL stock performed recently?

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.27. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.97 and a Gross Margin at +49.82. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.21.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for TAL Education Group [TAL]

There are presently around $1,069 million, or 66.00% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 31,119,846, which is approximately 28.209% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,955,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.19 million in TAL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $59.56 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 98,250,902 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 71,214,043 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 123,297,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,762,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,457,871 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 31,254,307 shares during the same period.