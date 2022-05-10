Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] Revenue clocked in at $0.50 million, down -77.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ: SOPA] price surged by 26.46 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Reports 1Q 2022 Financial Results, Sees 4,582% Year on Year Revenue Growth and Cash on Hand Growth of 33% from Year 2021.

First quarter 2022 revenues grew 4,582% year on year (from $9,506 for first quarter ended 31 March 2021 to $445,090 for first quarter ended 31 March 2022).

Cash on hand grew over 33% from $23.3 million on 31 December 2021 to $31.0 million on 31 March 2022.

A sum of 84038036 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. Society Pass Incorporated shares reached a high of $2.98 and dropped to a low of $2.37 until finishing in the latest session at $2.39.

The one-year SOPA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.44.

Guru’s Opinion on Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Society Pass Incorporated is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

SOPA Stock Performance Analysis:

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5500, while it was recorded at 2.0700 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Society Pass Incorporated Fundamentals:

Society Pass Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of SOPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOPA stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 52,685, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86000.0 in SOPA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $85000.0 in SOPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Society Pass Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ:SOPA] by around 388,024 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 19,600 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOPA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 388,024 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,000 shares during the same period.