Robert W. Baird lifts Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $44.535 during the day while it closed the day at $43.85. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Walgreens Reaches Opioid Settlement with State of Florida.

Walgreens today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the State of Florida to resolve all claims related to the distribution and dispensing of prescription opioid medications across the company’s pharmacies in the state.

The settlement amount of $683 million includes $620 million to be paid out to the State of Florida over 18 years, as well as a one-time payment of $63 million for attorneys’ fees.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock has also gained 3.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBA stock has declined by -10.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.65% and lost -15.93% year-on date.

The market cap for WBA stock reached $37.70 billion, with 863.50 million shares outstanding and 714.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.24M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 8826626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $48.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $56 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $55, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.06 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.73, while it was recorded at 43.80 for the last single week of trading, and 48.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 6.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.90. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $6,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 2.46%.

There are presently around $21,812 million, or 60.50% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,253,434, which is approximately -1.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,032,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 2.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 708 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 35,222,853 shares. Additionally, 556 investors decreased positions by around 24,630,157 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 437,575,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,428,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,262,543 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 7,782,512 shares during the same period.