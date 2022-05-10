Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] moved down -8.70: Why It’s Important

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] price plunged by -8.70 percent to reach at -$1.85. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Plug to Announce 2022 First Quarter Results.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, will announce its 2022 first quarter results on May 9, 2022.

A sum of 22957157 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.15M shares. Plug Power Inc. shares reached a high of $20.93 and dropped to a low of $18.76 until finishing in the latest session at $19.41.

The one-year PLUG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.61. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $40.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $26 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $33, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PLUG stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PLUG shares from 42 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.66. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -31.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.39 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.25, while it was recorded at 21.46 for the last single week of trading, and 27.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,865 million, or 55.50% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,661,545, which is approximately 0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,032,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $932.31 million in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $439.32 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 29.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

323 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 34,131,132 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 23,629,556 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 244,380,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,140,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,405,805 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,915,176 shares during the same period.