Market cap of SOS Limited [SOS] reaches 119.74M – now what?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -31.90%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that SOS Limited Reports 2021 Full Year Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Revenue Jumps 612% to $357.8 million.

Over the last 12 months, SOS stock dropped by -88.78%. The average equity rating for SOS stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $119.74 million, with 298.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.03M shares, SOS stock reached a trading volume of 7862455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

SOS Stock Performance Analysis:

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.90. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -16.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5733, while it was recorded at 0.4703 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4434 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SOS Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.55 and a Gross Margin at +5.89. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.27.

SOS Limited [SOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 11.10% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,080,352, which is approximately 952.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,786,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 million in SOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.46 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 3.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 19,036,282 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,941,894 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,313,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,291,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,411,715 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,928,872 shares during the same period.