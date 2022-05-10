Market cap of Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] reaches 48.25B – now what?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] slipped around -11.98 points on Monday, while shares priced at $143.29 at the close of the session, down -7.72%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Dell Technologies and Snowflake Simplify Data Access and Accelerate Insights.

Dell Technologies World — Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, will work together to connect data from Dell’s industry leading enterprise storage portfolio1 with the Snowflake Data Cloud. A first of its kind, this collaboration will help customers have greater flexibility operating in multi-cloud environments, meet data sovereignty requirements, and easily turn data into insights.

Once available, Dell and Snowflake customers will be able to use on-premises data stored on Dell object storage with the Snowflake Data Cloud while keeping their data local or seamlessly copying it to public clouds. The companies will pursue product integrations and joint go-to-market efforts in the second half of 2022.

Snowflake Inc. stock is now -57.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNOW Stock saw the intraday high of $155.74 and lowest of $142.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 405.00, which means current price is +0.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 9202895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $315.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 14.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 513.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.39. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -33.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.15 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.12, while it was recorded at 165.43 for the last single week of trading, and 287.30 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.64 and a Gross Margin at +61.95. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.82.

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $30,203 million, or 68.10% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 25,102,653, which is approximately -15.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 17,001,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.33 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 27,582,639 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 22,503,548 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 160,694,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,780,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,246,519 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 3,902,288 shares during the same period.