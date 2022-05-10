Market cap of Sea Limited [SE] reaches 38.88B – now what?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.20% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -27.14%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Sea Limited to Report First Quarter 2022 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its first quarter 2022 results before the U.S. market opens on May 17, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, SE stock dropped by -70.96%. The one-year Sea Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.51. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.88 billion, with 553.87 million shares outstanding and 358.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.78M shares, SE stock reached a trading volume of 17374133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $211.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $250 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $460 to $300, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 8.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.88.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.14. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -44.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.58 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.34, while it was recorded at 80.10 for the last single week of trading, and 228.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sea Limited Fundamentals:

Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Sea Limited [SE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,222 million, or 59.70% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,071,659, which is approximately -16.771% of the company’s market cap and around 4.93% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 18,159,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in SE stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.32 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly 72.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 464 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 50,428,552 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 33,622,450 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 220,694,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,745,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,934,587 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 5,396,310 shares during the same period.