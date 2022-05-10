Market cap of Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] reaches 1.94B – now what?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] plunged by -$1.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.86 during the day while it closed the day at $6.99. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Centennial Resource Development Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced first quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock has also loss -8.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CDEV stock has declined by -9.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.63% and gained 16.89% year-on date.

The market cap for CDEV stock reached $1.94 billion, with 284.14 million shares outstanding and 214.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.36M shares, CDEV reached a trading volume of 11338438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDEV shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8.40 to $11.20. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CDEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centennial Resource Development Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDEV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CDEV stock trade performance evaluation

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.27. With this latest performance, CDEV shares dropped by -22.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.58 for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 7.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.98 for the last 200 days.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.24 and a Gross Margin at +45.97. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. go to 6.00%.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,500 million, or 70.00% of CDEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDEV stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 83,459,210, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,782,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.34 million in CDEV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $90.95 million in CDEV stock with ownership of nearly -20.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV] by around 29,478,549 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 29,017,752 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 156,157,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,653,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDEV stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,008,917 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,317,722 shares during the same period.