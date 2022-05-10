Market Analysts see Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] loss -4.76% or -0.52 points to close at $10.40 with a heavy trading volume of 10208043 shares. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Plains All American Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported first-quarter 2022 results and provided the following updates:.

Reported first-quarter Net income attributable to PAA of $187 million and Net cash provided by operating activities of $340 million.

It opened the trading session at $10.76, the shares rose to $10.84 and dropped to $10.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAA points out that the company has recorded -2.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, PAA reached to a volume of 10208043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $13.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PAA stock

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.89, while it was recorded at 10.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.29 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.39. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 6.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $3,521 million, or 46.30% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 52,505,872, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC., holding 34,355,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.16 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $250.65 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -13.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 28,467,045 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 25,173,646 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 268,775,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,416,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,281,025 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,797,044 shares during the same period.