Market Analysts see NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gaining to $87. Time to buy?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] traded at a low on 05/09/22, posting a -2.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $70.71. The company report on May 5, 2022 that FPL reaches agreement to place the North Florida Resiliency Connection into service in time for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

FPL and Duke Energy Florida have reached an agreement which allows the North Florida Resiliency Connection to remain on track to begin serving customers by the end of July.

State-of-the-art, storm-hardened transmission line to physically connect FPL’s energy grid to Northwest Florida and help make Florida’s energy grid even more resilient.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10416677 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextEra Energy Inc. stands at 2.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.74%.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $137.70 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.64M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 10416677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $92.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock. On March 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NEE shares from 87 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 27.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -18.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.19 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.05, while it was recorded at 71.77 for the last single week of trading, and 82.45 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.05%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $111,555 million, or 80.00% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 178,849,315, which is approximately 0.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,328,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.26 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.22 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,183 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 62,826,267 shares. Additionally, 963 investors decreased positions by around 40,514,185 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 1,435,987,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,539,327,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,263,401 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 4,197,320 shares during the same period.