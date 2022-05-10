Macquarie lifts UiPath Inc. [PATH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] slipped around -1.27 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.86 at the close of the session, down -7.41%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that UiPath Launches Next-Gen UiPath Automation Cloud™ to Extend Automation Leadership in Latest Platform Release.

Automation Cloud Robots and new UiPath platform offerings make it easier, faster, and simpler for businesses to digitally evolve.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today introduced Automation Cloud Robots alongside a wealth of other powerful new capabilities as a part of the UiPath 2022.4 platform release. The new release provides enterprises with an even more comprehensive automation foundation to achieve fast and accurate outcomes. The new SaaS robots—along with added features that simplify how developers create automations, uplevel security and governance, and expand access to automation to Mac—deepen the reach of automation in the enterprise.

UiPath Inc. stock is now -63.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PATH Stock saw the intraday high of $17.18 and lowest of $15.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.00, which means current price is +0.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.20M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 8613202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $37.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.59. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -24.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.76 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.98, while it was recorded at 17.58 for the last single week of trading, and 42.98 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $4,472 million, or 54.50% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 35,591,489, which is approximately 4.968% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 33,600,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $575.58 million in PATH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $381.02 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly 12.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 52,241,933 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 50,479,571 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 158,315,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,037,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,379,898 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 38,047,577 shares during the same period.