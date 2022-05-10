KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] is -43.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] plunged by -$0.9 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.08 during the day while it closed the day at $11.37. The company report on May 4, 2022 that KE Holdings Inc. Adopts 2022 Global Share Incentive Plan and Grants Restricted Shares to Directors.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that the Company adopted a 2022 Global Share Incentive Plan (the “2022 Plan”), which was approved by the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and becomes effective on May 5, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). The maximum number of Class A ordinary shares of the Company that may be issued pursuant to all awards under the 2022 plan is 125,692,439.

On the same date, the Company grants a total of 71,824,250 restricted shares under the 2022 Plan to Mr. PENG Yongdong, the chairman of the Board and chief executive officer of the Company, and a total of 53,868,189 restricted shares under the 2022 Plan to Mr. SHAN Yigang, an executive director of the Company, to recognize their extraordinary contributions and provide further incentives to align their interests to the long-term shareholders’ value of the Company. The restricted shares granted are vested on the same date, and are subject to further restrictions on transfer and dividend rights. The restrictions are to be removed in five installments annually, subject to the approval by the compensation committee of the Board for each installment. The grants have been approved by the Board and the audit committee of the Board.

KE Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -21.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEKE stock has declined by -40.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.94% and lost -43.49% year-on date.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $16.41 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.40M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 20342531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

UBS have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $23 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $7.50, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on BEKE stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 17.10 to 26.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19.

BEKE stock trade performance evaluation

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.64. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -21.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.54 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.70, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 18.50 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51.

KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 19.18%.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,620 million, or 46.80% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 73,026,983, which is approximately -5.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 30,957,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.98 million in BEKE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $255.5 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 2.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 90,657,285 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 54,452,486 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 261,247,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,357,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,241,137 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 16,998,442 shares during the same period.