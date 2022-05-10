JP Morgan slashes price target on Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] – find out why.

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] closed the trading session at $24.26 on 05/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.05, while the highest price level was $24.70. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Yankee Candle Celebrates All Expressions of Love with New Love is Love Collection.

Fragrance Brand Helps Nonprofit Rainbow Railroad Light the Way to Safety Ahead of Pride Month.

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., part of the Newell Brands portfolio and the leader in home fragrance, announces the creation of a new, limited-edition fragrance, Love is Love, to raise awareness of global nonprofit Rainbow Railroad’s mission to provide pathways to safety for LGBTQIA+ people at risk in their home countries. Launching in May, Love is Love celebrates love in all its forms, with a unique and harmonious blend of fragrance notes including sweet fruits, inspiring florals and warm woods.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.08 percent and weekly performance of 8.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, NWL reached to a volume of 11984516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $28.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

NWL stock trade performance evaluation

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.16. With this latest performance, NWL shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.95 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.50, while it was recorded at 23.20 for the last single week of trading, and 23.35 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96.

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 4.61%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,775 million, or 92.80% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,926,047, which is approximately 12.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 43,704,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $982.48 million in NWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $966.67 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 0.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 35,702,908 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 23,403,757 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 331,261,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,367,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,610,633 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,986,494 shares during the same period.