Jefferies slashes price target on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] – find out why.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] closed the trading session at $143.69 on 05/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $142.06, while the highest price level was $160.60. The company report on May 4, 2022 that CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2023 ended April 30, 2022 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, June 2, 2022. CrowdStrike will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 409-937-8967, conference ID: 8957764.

The financial results press release and a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the CrowdStrike website at ir.crowdstrike.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through June 9, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, conference ID: 8957764. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at: https://ir.crowdstrike.com/events-and-presentations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.82 percent and weekly performance of -29.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, CRWD reached to a volume of 9236387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $274.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $241 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 14.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 78.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CRWD stock trade performance evaluation

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.44. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -33.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.42 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.86, while it was recorded at 177.85 for the last single week of trading, and 224.89 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.39 and a Gross Margin at +73.45. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.39.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 70.08%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,192 million, or 72.60% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,795,871, which is approximately -0.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,303,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.24 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly -3.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 631 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 17,057,357 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 17,474,982 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 112,948,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,481,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,497,056 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 2,243,401 shares during the same period.