IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Revenue clocked in at $2.10 million, down -69.58% YTD: What’s Next?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] loss -14.19% on the last trading session, reaching $5.08 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2022 that IonQ Reiterates Unwavering Commitment to Building the Quantum Future.

Today, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) shared a statement on the short seller report published yesterday.

IonQ is building quantum computing for today and for the future. The Company is focused on serving its leading-edge customers, educating people about the inherent potential of quantum computing, and bringing value to its investors.

IonQ Inc. represents 191.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.06 billion with the latest information. IONQ stock price has been found in the range of $5.05 to $5.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 8161445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 503.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

Trading performance analysis for IONQ stock

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.37. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -59.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.75 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 6.38 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.70 and a Current Ratio set at 54.70.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

There are presently around $378 million, or 38.10% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 29,229,659, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD, holding 6,138,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.18 million in IONQ stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $20.32 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 63,523,396 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 19,631,146 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 8,711,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,443,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,258,857 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 8,709,752 shares during the same period.