HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell -55.60% so far this year. What now?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] traded at a low on 05/09/22, posting a -10.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.31. The company report on May 3, 2022 that HEXO Launches New At-the-Market Offering.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) is pleased to announce that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) that allows the Company to issue and sell up to US$40,000,000 (or its CAD dollar equivalent) of common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) from treasury to the public, from time to time, at the Company’s discretion. All Common Shares sold under the ATM Program will be made through “at‑the‑market distributions” as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 44‑102 ‑ Shelf Distributions, including sales made through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), NASDAQ Capital Markets (the “NASDAQ”), or any other recognized marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded in Canada and the United States.

Distributions of the Common Shares under the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated May 2, 2022 (the “Distribution Agreement”) entered into among the Company and Canaccord Genuity (Canaccord Genuity’s Canadian and U.S affiliates, collectively, the “Agents“).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9299961 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HEXO Corp. stands at 9.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.42%.

The market cap for HEXO stock reached $160.20 million, with 355.75 million shares outstanding and 334.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 9299961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24.

How has HEXO stock performed recently?

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.68. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -42.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.31 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5296, while it was recorded at 0.3567 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3513 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.71 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.72.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.23. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$89,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]

There are presently around $21 million, or 15.83% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 23,755,677, which is approximately 79.723% of the company’s market cap and around 3.51% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 10,424,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 million in HEXO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.85 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 47.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 28,651,951 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 13,216,990 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 24,469,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,338,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,042,155 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,119,777 shares during the same period.