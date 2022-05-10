H.C. Wainwright lifts LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LOGC] gained 34.35% on the last trading session, reaching $0.67 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2022 that LogicBio Therapeutics Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on SUNRISE Trial in Pediatric Patients with Methylmalonic Acidemia.

–Company initiates activities to resume dosing.

–Interim clinical data from Phase 1/2 trial expected to be presented by end of second quarter 2022.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. represents 32.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.30 million with the latest information. LOGC stock price has been found in the range of $0.63 to $0.8888.

If compared to the average trading volume of 241.95K shares, LOGC reached a trading volume of 63288429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOGC shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on LOGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for LOGC stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.95. With this latest performance, LOGC shares dropped by -4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6498, while it was recorded at 0.5748 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5767 for the last 200 days.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.61 and a Gross Margin at +68.39. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -739.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.82.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC]

There are presently around $8 million, or 59.30% of LOGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOGC stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,466,783, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.06% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 1,598,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in LOGC stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.75 million in LOGC stock with ownership of nearly 2.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LOGC] by around 702,816 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,012,909 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 14,248,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,963,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOGC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,672 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 741,577 shares during the same period.