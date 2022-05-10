Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] moved down -8.56: Why It’s Important

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] price plunged by -8.56 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Fortuna announces the release of its fourth annual sustainability report.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has published its fourth annual sustainability report which summarizes the Company’s sustainability and ESG performance in 2021, and which has been prepared in accordance with GRI1 and SASB2 standards. The sustainability report includes an ESG for Investors section and shares the Company’s sustainability commitments for 2022 through 2025 on key environmental, social and governance indicators. Fortuna has also aligned its climate-related disclosure in the report with the recommendations of the TCFD3. The sustainability report is available on the Company’s website.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna, commented, “At Fortuna, we remain focused on the production of silver and gold while generating shared value over the long term for our stakeholders through efficient production, mitigation of impacts to the environment and social responsibility.” Mr. Ganoza added, “Sustainable development, good governance, risk management and strong relationships are a top priority. We are firmly committed to continue integrating sustainability into our business strategy, organizational culture and day-to-day operations.”.

A sum of 9555050 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.04M shares. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares reached a high of $3.225 and dropped to a low of $2.99 until finishing in the latest session at $2.99.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64.

FSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.32. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -23.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.46 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $236 million, or 34.44% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29,354,011, which is approximately -7.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 6,250,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.69 million in FSM stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $12.09 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly -6.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 12,375,030 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,704,745 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 56,838,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,918,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,645,539 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,588,062 shares during the same period.