For Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ], Analyst sees a rise to $44. What next?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] traded at a high on 05/06/22, posting a 0.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.27. The company report on May 8, 2022 that Verizon’s Customers Take the Checkered Flag Using 19 Terabytes of Data at Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Even before the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is decided, Verizon customers at the event are winning. Not only are they taking advantage of unique 5G Ultra Wideband-powered experiences, they are using a network built with all the speed and power expected in a world-class race team.

Verizon fans benefitted from peak download speeds of 2.8 Gbps on our 5G Ultra Wideband network and average download speeds of more than 1 Gbps.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19250335 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verizon Communications Inc. stands at 2.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $200.91 billion, with 4.20 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.70M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 19250335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $59.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $61 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $56, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 44.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.57 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.91, while it was recorded at 47.58 for the last single week of trading, and 53.01 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 3.59%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $130,841 million, or 65.60% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 321,650,268, which is approximately -1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 290,740,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.03 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.23 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,666 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 124,887,894 shares. Additionally, 1,265 investors decreased positions by around 101,897,047 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 2,483,828,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,710,613,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 246 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,337,301 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 13,513,003 shares during the same period.