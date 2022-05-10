For QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM], Analyst sees a drop to $155. What next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] price plunged by -4.03 percent to reach at -$5.66. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Qualcomm’s Robust Cybersecurity Program Protects Employees, Customers and Suppliers.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Qualcomm.

The world has seen a sharp increase in cyberattacks and high-profile security breaches in recent years. These incidents can affect individuals, corporations and other organizations. Qualcomm places a high priority on cybersecurity, not only to protect our employees, customers and business partners, but also to protect our intellectual property, operations and products.

A sum of 11629792 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.19M shares. QUALCOMM Incorporated shares reached a high of $140.11 and dropped to a low of $134.06 until finishing in the latest session at $134.92.

The one-year QCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.44. The average equity rating for QCOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $202.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $190 to $222. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $223, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 195 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 6.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

QCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.12. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.93, while it was recorded at 142.09 for the last single week of trading, and 155.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QUALCOMM Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.16 and a Gross Margin at +57.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 40.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.81. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $200,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

QCOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 14.54%.