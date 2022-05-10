Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Stock trading around $97.53 per share: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] loss -11.34% or -12.47 points to close at $97.53 with a heavy trading volume of 8817945 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Datadog Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

First quarter revenue grew 83% year-over-year to $363 million.

Strong growth of larger customers, with about 2,250 $100k+ ARR customers, up from 1,406 a year ago.

It opened the trading session at $105.10, the shares rose to $108.06 and dropped to $96.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DDOG points out that the company has recorded -47.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 8817945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $171.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Neutral rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 10.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 167.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.86. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -28.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.92 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.58, while it was recorded at 110.66 for the last single week of trading, and 148.21 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 50.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $19,940 million, or 74.40% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,169,517, which is approximately 7.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,708,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.51 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -18.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 31,169,653 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 26,243,328 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 147,041,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,453,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,079,640 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 5,689,782 shares during the same period.