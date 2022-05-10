Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Stock trading around $15.92 per share: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $15.92 on 05/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.59, while the highest price level was $16.56. The company report on May 8, 2022 that Holland America Line’s Oosterdam Back to Cruising as Ninth Ship in the Fleet to Return to Service.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Oosterdam to sail a full season of Mediterranean cruises before heading to South America.

– Holland America Line welcomed its ninth ship back into service Sunday, May 8, as Oosterdam embarked guests in Trieste (Venice), Italy, for the first time since the industrywide pause began in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ship departed on a 12-day “Holy Lands and Ancient Kingdoms” cruise that includes an overnight at Haifa, Israel, and additional ports in Israel and Greece.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.87 percent and weekly performance of -7.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 37.54M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 43682805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CCL stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 34 to 24.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -15.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.31 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.53, while it was recorded at 17.01 for the last single week of trading, and 21.13 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,325 million, or 53.70% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,991,579, which is approximately 0.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $809.23 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $790.66 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 41,426,050 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 31,007,976 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 450,478,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 522,912,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,780,417 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 6,200,916 shares during the same period.