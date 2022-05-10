Cameco Corporation [CCJ] is -3.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] loss -11.83% on the last trading session, reaching $21.02 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Cameco Reports First Quarter Results, Beginning to Benefit From Strategic Decisions as Uranium Prices Improve; Well-Positioned With Leverage to Market Transition.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“With the recent uranium price increase, we are beginning to enjoy the benefits of the strategic and deliberate decisions we have made. And, with leverage to rising prices, we are well-positioned to continue to capture value from the market transition we believe is underway, and that is supported by the fundamentals; fundamentals characterized by durable, full-cycle demand against a backdrop of growing concerns about security of supply,” said Tim Gitzel, Cameco’s president and CEO.

Cameco Corporation represents 398.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.67 billion with the latest information. CCJ stock price has been found in the range of $20.72 to $23.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 13102077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CCJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Trading performance analysis for CCJ stock

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.41. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -31.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.87 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.36, while it was recorded at 24.29 for the last single week of trading, and 23.28 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.42 and a Gross Margin at -1.29. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.36.

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

There are presently around $5,568 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,326,319, which is approximately -5.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,415,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.81 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $300.05 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 2.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 30,874,462 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 32,714,347 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 169,978,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,567,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,181,936 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,113,109 shares during the same period.