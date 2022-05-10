Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] fell -90.56% so far this year. What now?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: BWV] traded at a high on 05/09/22, posting a 44.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.42. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Blue Water Vaccines Presents New Data Supporting Universal Influenza Vaccine Candidate at the World Vaccine Congress 2022 in Washington, DC.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines, today issued the below statement regarding its Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 20, 2022, which included a presentation (the “WVC presentation”) delivered by the Company at the World Vaccine Congress 2022 in Washington, DC. This presentation by Brian Price, Ph.D., BWV’s Head of Technology Strategy, shows identification of H3N2 and influenza B epitopes of limited variability discovered by scientists at The University of Oxford.

The Company previously presented data surrounding epitopes of limited variability for H1 influenza strains, which are being used to develop BWV-102, an H1 pre-pandemic vaccine. This latest data included in the WVC presentation uses similar mathematical modeling and research to find two epitopes of limited variability in H3N2 influenza and one epitope in influenza B. Provisional patents have been recently filed for both H3 and influenza B antigens by the Company’s licensors and will be used in combination with previously identified H1 epitopes to form the basis for the Company’s universal influenza vaccine candidate, BWV-101.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 35457932 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. stands at 56.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 27.01%.

The market cap for BWV stock reached $58.81 million, with 10.85 million shares outstanding and 4.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, BWV reached a trading volume of 35457932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is set at 3.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.28.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.38 for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.57, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.55.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.