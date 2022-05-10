Aterian Inc. [ATER] Is Currently -7.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] slipped around -0.33 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.99 at the close of the session, down -7.64%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Aterian Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $41.7 Million.

Aterian Inc. stock is now -2.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATER Stock saw the intraday high of $4.39 and lowest of $3.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.07, which means current price is +90.00% above from all time high which was touched on 04/19/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.12M shares, ATER reached a trading volume of 9911507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aterian Inc. [ATER]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has ATER stock performed recently?

Aterian Inc. [ATER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.13. With this latest performance, ATER shares gained by 3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 4.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.51 for the last 200 days.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aterian Inc. [ATER] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.56 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Aterian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.22.

Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Aterian Inc. [ATER]

There are presently around $45 million, or 25.30% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,943,959, which is approximately 89.181% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,833,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.92 million in ATER stocks shares; and MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, currently with $3.21 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly 9.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aterian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 3,254,746 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 6,336,142 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 714,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,305,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 912,937 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,013,939 shares during the same period.