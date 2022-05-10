Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] moved down -6.00: Why It’s Important

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] closed the trading session at $105.75 on 05/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $105.38, while the highest price level was $110.79. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Applied Materials Announces Q2 FY2022 Earnings Webcast.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Applied Materials, Inc. will hold a webcast to discuss its second quarter of fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The live webcast will be accessible via the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.80 percent and weekly performance of -6.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.95M shares, AMAT reached to a volume of 10011702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $164.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $158 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $166 to $172, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMAT shares from 178 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 5.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.39. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.07, while it was recorded at 112.87 for the last single week of trading, and 136.75 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.22 and a Gross Margin at +47.23. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 41.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.52. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 15.73%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78,759 million, or 80.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,139,429, which is approximately -0.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,844,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.08 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.5 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 892 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 39,775,149 shares. Additionally, 773 investors decreased positions by around 47,297,884 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 613,003,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 700,076,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,681,559 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 5,882,689 shares during the same period.