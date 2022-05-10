Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] moved down -0.74: Why It’s Important

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.34 at the close of the session, down -0.74%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Amarin Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Initiated Next Phase of European Expansion Strategy with First National Reimbursement in Sweden.

Market Access Negotiations and Launch Preparations for VAZKEPA Underway Across Multiple European Markets.

Amarin Corporation plc stock is now -60.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMRN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.38 and lowest of $1.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.97, which means current price is +7.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, AMRN reached a trading volume of 11856023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $4.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $10 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

How has AMRN stock performed recently?

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.19. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -63.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.96 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0586, while it was recorded at 1.9440 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9702 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.15 and a Gross Margin at +78.71. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76.

Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Insider trade positions for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

There are presently around $182 million, or 36.70% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 21,169,805, which is approximately -3.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 19,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.8 million in AMRN stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $22.06 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 44.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 26,012,816 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 9,805,023 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 100,052,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,870,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,209,374 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,130,864 shares during the same period.