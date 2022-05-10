Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell -52.80% so far this year. What now?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] closed the trading session at $1.52 on 05/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.50, while the highest price level was $1.66. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Agenus to Provide Corporate Update and First Quarter 2022 Financial Report.

Conference Call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Agenus executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.80 percent and weekly performance of -21.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -38.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 9381827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. On October 28, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for AGEN shares from 10 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.65. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -38.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.23 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4672, while it was recorded at 1.7480 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8200 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $205 million, or 56.20% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 21,170,850, which is approximately 71.939% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,649,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.83 million in AGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.8 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 18.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 30,407,844 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 16,824,477 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 87,526,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,758,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,035,622 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,860,377 shares during the same period.