Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] moved down -17.47: Why It’s Important

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] closed the trading session at $20.59 on 05/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.40, while the highest price level was $24.53. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Affirm to Be First Buy Now, Pay Later Partner Fully Integrated to Carat From Fiserv.

Affirm will be seamlessly available to Fiserv enterprise merchant clients via a simplified onboarding experience.

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, and Fiserv, a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced a relationship that will make Affirm available to Fiserv enterprise merchant clients later this year. With this partnership, Affirm will become the first buy now pay later provider fully integrated to the Carat℠ operating system from Fiserv.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.52 percent and weekly performance of -32.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -87.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -46.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -67.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.53M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 13774478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $59.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $150 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $51, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on AFRM stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 127 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.33.

AFRM stock trade performance evaluation

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.18. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -46.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.44 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.62, while it was recorded at 26.88 for the last single week of trading, and 83.60 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,958 million, or 75.70% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 20,482,855, which is approximately 25.55% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 19,364,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.73 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $300.93 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 65.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 41,024,427 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 20,144,900 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 82,469,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,638,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,858,416 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 6,662,946 shares during the same period.