Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] moved down -2.88: Why It’s Important

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] loss -2.88% or -0.24 points to close at $8.08 with a heavy trading volume of 31456780 shares. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Zynga Announces Publishing Leadership Update.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that Bernard Kim, Zynga’s President of Publishing, is leaving the Company to become CEO of Match Group. Mr. Kim will remain with Zynga until May 30, 2022 to support transition efforts.

“For the last six years, Bernard has been a trusted partner to me and the entire leadership team as we have worked hard to deliver on our mission to connect the world through games,” said Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga. “Bernard has played an important role in our Company’s leadership team as we’ve broadened our offerings, built our presence in the industry and delivered unparalleled games to our players. On behalf of everyone at Zynga, we thank Bernard for his many contributions to Zynga and extend our sincerest congratulations on becoming CEO of Match Group.”.

It opened the trading session at $8.29, the shares rose to $8.32 and dropped to $8.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZNGA points out that the company has recorded 14.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.93M shares, ZNGA reached to a volume of 31456780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $9.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $14.50 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on ZNGA stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZNGA shares from 14 to 12.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 39.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ZNGA stock

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares dropped by -11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.56 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.93, while it was recorded at 8.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +63.76. Zynga Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66.

Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 17.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

There are presently around $7,204 million, or 81.70% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,405,497, which is approximately 3.407% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 75,843,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.81 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $489.18 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly -2.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

238 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 154,480,966 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 166,140,785 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 570,918,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 891,540,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,315,958 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 33,450,383 shares during the same period.