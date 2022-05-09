why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.70

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] jumped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, up 0.77%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2022 Q2 Investor Summit.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Jessica Morris, Chief Operating Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, will present at the 2022 Q2 Investor Summit on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company’s management during the conference should contact the Investor Summit conference coordinator. A webcast of the presentation will be available under the IR Events tab of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is now -59.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TNXP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1495 and lowest of $0.136 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.42, which means current price is +5.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 29.44M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 18032094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $1.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -31.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.00 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1993, while it was recorded at 0.1470 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4218 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $18 million, or 23.60% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,631,558, which is approximately 12.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,626,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 million in TNXP stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $2.69 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 179.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 39,412,121 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,316,794 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 80,342,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,071,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,197 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 892,221 shares during the same period.