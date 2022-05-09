why DoorDash Inc. [DASH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $138.90

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] plunged by -$1.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $76.9999 during the day while it closed the day at $72.11. The company report on May 5, 2022 that DoorDash Releases First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Please visit the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com to view our financial results and letter to shareholders.

A live audio webcast of our earnings release call will be available at http://ir.doordash.com. The call begins Thursday, May 5 at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET). Announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, as well as press and earnings releases are also available at http://ir.doordash.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

DoorDash Inc. stock has also loss -11.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DASH stock has declined by -26.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.24% and lost -51.57% year-on date.

The market cap for DASH stock reached $25.69 billion, with 344.56 million shares outstanding and 318.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 19766140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $138.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $170, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on DASH stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DASH shares from 260 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 8.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 73.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

DASH stock trade performance evaluation

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.45. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -36.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.05 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.88, while it was recorded at 77.67 for the last single week of trading, and 154.18 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.02 and a Gross Margin at +48.98. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.11.

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,644 million, or 89.80% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,547,760, which is approximately -9.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 33,573,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 billion in DASH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.52 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 8.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 30,157,514 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 30,586,169 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 197,807,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,551,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,361,544 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,749,265 shares during the same period.