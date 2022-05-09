Wedbush lifts Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] closed the trading session at $1.96 on 05/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.93, while the highest price level was $2.0999. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Skillz Announces Q1 2022 Results, Paving the Path to Profitable Growth.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

– Delivered $93 million in Revenue with Higher Marketing Efficiency Resulting in $17 million Improvement in Adjusted EBITDA over Q4 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.66 percent and weekly performance of -4.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.15M shares, SKLZ reached to a volume of 12188627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $3.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $7, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -32.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6592, while it was recorded at 2.1460 for the last single week of trading, and 7.5243 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $290 million, or 43.70% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 22,909,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 21,632,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.4 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.21 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 11.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 12,545,725 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 48,925,855 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 86,425,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,896,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,075,669 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 26,073,438 shares during the same period.