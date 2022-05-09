Wall Street Analyst Upgrade United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] price plunged by -2.82 percent to reach at -$1.38. The company report on May 5, 2022 that The End of the All-Male, All-White Cockpit.

By Niraj Chokshi.

A sum of 13791433 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.99M shares. United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $48.95 and dropped to a low of $46.50 until finishing in the latest session at $47.52.

The one-year UAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.3. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $60.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $60 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.90. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.82, while it was recorded at 49.98 for the last single week of trading, and 45.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,048 million, or 58.50% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,849,742, which is approximately 0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 25,375,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $814.63 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

266 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 17,499,011 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 15,951,101 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 156,945,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,395,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,311,352 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,319,553 shares during the same period.