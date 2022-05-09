Wall Street Analyst Initiated Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] closed the trading session at $1.54 on 05/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.43, while the highest price level was $1.6093. The company report on May 4, 2022 that HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2022 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Balance Sheet Strengthened With New Equity Investors Eric Sprott and AMC Entertainment.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces that it has filed its 10-Q for the first quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 150.94 percent and weekly performance of 9.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 291.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 55.50M shares, HYMC reached to a volume of 15722861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

HYMC stock trade performance evaluation

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.22. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -26.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4829, while it was recorded at 1.4620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2713 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77 million, or 21.30% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately -0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,552,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.17 million in HYMC stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.29 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly -14.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 865,072 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,694,387 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 44,129,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,689,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 604,346 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,013,062 shares during the same period.